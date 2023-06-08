The Stawell Times-News
37 Seaby Street, Stawell | Charming home, dual access

By House of the Week
June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Historical charm | House of the Week
Circa 1870, this is one of Stawell's classic period homes with a central hallway and polished timber floors, and a formal living room with a bright bay window.

