Historical charm | House of the Week

Four bedrooms include spacious main with built-in robes. Kitchen updates include timber cabinetry, dishwasher, gas hotplates and electric wall oven. Open family living has plantation shutters plus a study nook. There is also direct access to the timber decking and outdoor living area. This lovely home is situated on a generous allotment with established gardens, double carport, extensive shedding and frontage to Seaby and Darcy streets. A three-kilowatt solar system - and a bathroom spa - complete the package.

