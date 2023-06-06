A beautiful winter's morning greeted runners for the inaugural Ballarat Running Company Handicap.
Thirty-five runners ventured to the Ironbark's for a 5km undulating course.
Joel Freeland was a clear two-minute winner over the MS Glitter Angel Stacey Harrison, followed in by the evergreen David Hunter. Fastest male was Col Barnet in 21.30 and fastest female Elise Monaghan in 23.23.
Joel is a former tennis champion and all-round natural sportsman. Running comes second nature to him. His boys took an interest in running and joined the club and Joel has followed in their footsteps.
This is his second season with the club and runs when his work commitments allow him too. Joel was surprised with the win and was just enjoying having a good run.
In the Junior 3km race it was under a minute that separated the three place getters. Cameron Christian claimed the victory, closely followed by Joseph Clarke and Kade Santuccione.
Twin brothers fought out for first and second place with Oakley taking the victory over Hamish. Catherine Clarke came third.
After the race a morning tea was held at the club rooms to help raise money to support the Kiss Goodbye to MS The May 50K. Donations can still be made to https://www.themay50k.org/fundraisers/GlitterAngels.
No race over the long weekend for the King's birthday. The clubs next race is the Gary Rice Concongella Vineyard Championship on the June 17, combined with SACCC. Meeting 9am at 44 Taylor Road, Stawell. Fun runners welcome.
