Pyrenees Premium Cuts expands to Stawell, purchases Newton's Butchers

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
June 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Hayley and James Collicoat have purchased Newton's Butchers in Stawell. File picture.
Hayley and James Collicoat have purchased Newton's Butchers in Stawell. File picture.

Newton's Butchers 160 year legacy is safe with new owners, Hayley and James Collicoat.

