Grampians Health Stawell to provide hand therapy for hand or finger injuries

Updated June 5 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:19pm
Kirby Egan is ready to lend a hand. Picture supplied.
A hand therapy service at Grampians Health Stawell is available to help patients who are wanting to get treated for a hand or finger injury.

Local News

