A hand therapy service at Grampians Health Stawell is available to help patients who are wanting to get treated for a hand or finger injury.
Grampians Health Occupational Therapist Kirby Egan learned to make splints while working for a plastics team at a Melbourne hospital.
She is now able to offer custom-made hand splints for people with fractures, broken bones, carpal tunnel or arthritis.
Kirby said she would also provide assessment and management of any hand problems.
"Importantly, patients don't need to be referred by a GP for this service," Kirby said.
"They can just ring Grampians Health's Stawell campus directly and make an appointment.
"So, if someone hurts their hand or finger, rather than wait days or weeks to see their GP, they will most likely get treated much quicker by booking to see me."
Kirby is a team leader in Allied Health at Stawell where she oversees occupational therapy, speech pathology, social work, intake service and radiology. The former Maryborough student took her first role at Stawell Regional Health after finishing university.
She then worked in Melbourne but when she met her partner, a Stawell builder, she returned to the campus where she is enjoying her role.
"When I worked in Melbourne I had to choose an area of Occupational Therapy and that's where I remained," she said.
"One of the great things about working at Stawell is there are so many different opportunities for me and there is a variety of projects that I can work on."
The next time you hurt your hand or finger, try making an appointment with Kirby first.
To access this service, contact the Allied Health Intake Service to request an appointment on 5358 8601.
