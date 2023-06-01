Ambulance Victoria (AV) is looking for more recruits to join the Ambulance Community Officer (ACO) team in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region.
ACOs are First Responders employed on a casual basis to work "on call" in rural and remote areas to support the crucial work of paramedics.
They are trained to provide advanced first aid in communities where the ambulance caseload is low and the branch is not staffed on a full-time basis.
They provide early interventions and can transport patients to hospital.
Recent Warracknabeal ACO recruit Barb Crough said becoming an ACO combined her interests in healthcare with assisting the community.
"I love this part of Victoria and becoming an ACO is my extra contribution to the Warracknabeal and Wimmera district," Ms Crough said.
"You won't regret joining as you will be working with and meeting great, like-minded people and providing a valuable service to the community."
Currently about 650 ACOs help about 80 designated Victorian branches.
AV is looking to recruit in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region including Warracknabeal, Rupanyup, St Arnaud, Halls Gap, Edenhope, Dimboola, Nhill, Goroke, Kaniva, Rainbow and Hopetoun.
Becoming a First Responder with AV offers many personal benefits, including the opportunity to gain life skills and qualifications while enhancing your career prospects.
A medical background is not required with all training provided by AV.
Applicants must be aged over 18 and available for a minimum of 20 hours per month.
"The training provided has been fantastic. It has been a mix of online and face-to-face training covering all the areas you need to be proficient in before starting," Ms Crough said.
Anyone who is interested in becoming an ACO in the Wimmera and Southern Mallee region should contact:
hindmarshyarriambiack.pcsc@ambulance.vic.gov.au or westwimmera.pcsc@ambulance.vic.gov.au
Find the application form and other details here: www.ambulance.vic.gov.au/careers/become-a-first-responder
