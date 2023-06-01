The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Ambulance Victoria looking for more recruits in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region

June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Victoria Acting Hindmarsh Yarriambiack Paramedic Community Support Coordinator Stuart Mills and recent Warracknabeal ACO recruit Barb Crough. Picture supplied.
Ambulance Victoria Acting Hindmarsh Yarriambiack Paramedic Community Support Coordinator Stuart Mills and recent Warracknabeal ACO recruit Barb Crough. Picture supplied.

Ambulance Victoria (AV) is looking for more recruits to join the Ambulance Community Officer (ACO) team in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.