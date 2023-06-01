Music in the Gallery: Pianist Nat Bartsch brings 'Hope and Lullabies' this winter

ARIA-nominated pianist and composer Nat Bartsch will bring her latest performance, Hope and Lullabies, as part of the Music in the Gallery series to Ararat on June 9.
Bartsch's classical album Hope was created in response to Black Summer Bushfires and the pandemic lockdowns, featuring piano, string quartet and electronics.
She is well known for her lullabies and jazz albums.
These after-hours events offer an intimate experience for each live performance - and of course, evening access to Ararat Gallery TAMA's latest exhibitions.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong said the gallery open after hours gave residents and visitors more opportunity to jazz up their Friday night.
"It gives me immense joy as the Gallery and Town Hall find more ways to engage with the community, brighten the winter months, and celebrate the wonderful talents of Australian artists like Nat Bartsch," she said.
Performing works from several albums, as well as new pieces, artist and composer Nat Bartsch has designed a concert allowing the audience to pause, reflect and immerse themselves in her beautiful melodies.
"When I perform at the piano, it has always been my intention to create meditative music that provides solace, inspires reflection, encourages pause," Ms Bartsch said.
"Since becoming a mother, and living through 2020, this musical aspiration has never been more important.
"I'm honoured to know that my lullabies, and pieces from Hope, are played in many deeply personal and vulnerable moments by people from all walks of life (literally from birth to death). This is a deeply satisfying and moving outcome for my music."
Limited seats available - tickets can be purchased in-person from the Visitor Information Centre or online via www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/nat-bartsch/.
Ticket holders are invited to join in for beverages and complimentary nibbles in the Ararat Town Hall foyer bar from 7 PM, with seating for the performance beginning at 7.45 PM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.