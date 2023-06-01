The Stawell Times-News
Katy Steele bring national album tour to Ararat

June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Katy Steele is coming to Ararat in August. Picture supplied.
Musician Katy Steele will bring her 'Big Star' album tour to Ararat on August 2.

