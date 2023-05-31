The Stawell Times-News
Cabin accommodation in the heart of the Grampians to offer tiny home escape

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:00am
Tiny Away Escapes at Grampians Edge. Picture supplied.
Tiny Away Escapes at Grampians Edge. Picture supplied.

A network of eco friendly tiny homes has popped up in Dadswell Bridge.

