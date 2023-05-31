Rank outsiders Malibu Jack has won the James McLeod Memorial Pace in Stawell on Monday, May 30, giving the eight-year-old its first win in more than eight months.
Starting as a $61 outsider, the Jordan Leedham-driven gelding started in the front row, but spent most of the 2180 metre race in the middle of the pack.
It was only as the pack hit the home straight that Malibu Jack powered ahead and took the race by 4.3m.
Brent Howard-trained Burning Hot won the Judith McLeod Memorial Pace.
Starting in the back row, Burning Hot settled at the back of the pack and stayed with the main group for the first lap. Heading into the back straight, Howard pushed the six year old gelding to the front.
Rounding the corner, Burning Hot put on the afterburners to grab the win by 8.8m.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
