Malibu Jack, Burning hot take out memorial races in Stawell

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 1 2023 - 7:18pm, first published May 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Mount Gambier owner/trainer/driver Brent Howard with Judith McLeod's family members including husband Les, with club chairman Geoff Sanderson. Picture supplied
Rank outsiders Malibu Jack has won the James McLeod Memorial Pace in Stawell on Monday, May 30, giving the eight-year-old its first win in more than eight months.

