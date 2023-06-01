Indulgence with views | House of the Week

Those seeking an escape from the ordinary are urged to inspect Avue, a chalet-style home in the Grampians National Park district. Enjoy delightful mountain views from the shaded elevated deck, and while the internal layout is impressive, the main bedroom is five star and then some. Generous lounge, flickering log fire, fully-equipped kitchen, dining space and a stylish central bathroom are further features. Spacious decking is a stress-free relaxation area for family and friends. Additional features include climate control, built-in robes, laundry room, garden shed, carport and bonus under-house storage. Avue is offered for sale with modern furnishings, ready for immediate occupation or rental. Contact the selling agent today.

