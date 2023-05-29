Stawell gearing up for 'HOOD the Musical'

Stawell Performing Arts Company inc. (SPACi), are starting planning for 'HOOD the Musical' following the raging success of 'Spamalot' last year.
You all know the story, Robin Hood and his merry men and women fighting 'Mister Evil' himself, the Sherriff of Nottingham.
We could all do with a little 'robbing from the Rich and Giving to the poor' in the current economic climate, and who doesn't love a little running around in tights and a bit of swordplay, all done with an "eighties" music flavour.
The first step is to bring together a noble band of men and women to fight that self-serving supporter of King John, the Sherriff of Nottingham.
This will be done by people from Stawell, Ararat, Horsham and adjoining provinces partaking in an audition process. Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 3, between 11:30am and 3:00pm at the Grampians Community Health Centre or Thursday, June 8 between 7:00pm and 9:00pm at the Stawell Golf Club.
SPACi have timed their season to avoid clashes with current productions like the soon to be premiered Ararat Musical Comedy Society's "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang".
SPACi President, Ian Mitchell said SPACi was a very inclusive group.
"We welcome people of all ages and abilities. We can find a role for you to enjoy, and remember we will also be looking for backstage, sound and lighting and front of house supporters," he said.
Book a time by ringing 0484531614 or emailing spaci@outlook.com or through the SPACi Facebook page.
