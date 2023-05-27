The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Harness Racing Club hosts James McLeod, Judith McLeod memorials

By Tony Logan
May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Horsham trainer/driver Aaron Dunn lands 3yo filly Done Well a recent winner at Horsham. The combo line up again at Stawell on Monday in the $9000 James McLeod Memorial Pace. Picture supplied
Harness racing returns to Stawell on Monday afternoon with an eight race card of action kicking off at 12.17pm and winding up at 4.34pm.

