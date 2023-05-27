Harness racing returns to Stawell on Monday afternoon with an eight race card of action kicking off at 12.17pm and winding up at 4.34pm.
The winter fixture features the running of the club's annual tributes: James McLeod Memorial Pace (race seven) and the Judith McLeod Memorial (race five).
It's free entry as always at Laidlaw Park, the Trackside Bistro will be in full gear and our readers can find fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
If you can't make it to Stawell, Trots Vision streams all the action live and free on your device.
Horsham horseman Aaron Dunn and his 4yo mare Mykorona got the judges nod after a tight photo finish at Charlton on Thursday afternoon.
The daughter of Dunn's former handy racemare Madazhell looked to have it in her keeping when well clear at the top of the home straight but Dream Asset (Jackie Barker) made things very interesting for those who'd supported the $1.15 favourite.
Mykorona showed plenty of promise as a 2yo when placed at Melton in the Gold Chalice & Vicbred Semis but didn't return to the same form in her 3yo season.
First up from a five month break, hopefully Dunn can get her back to her best and further add to her record of five wins from 22 starts
Meanwhile Aaron's outstanding 5yo entire Bondi Lockdown goes around in a FFA at Menangle on Saturday night.
The winner of $450,000 takes on Betterzippit, winner of last month's $1,000,000 Nullabor in Perth.
Bondi is tracking forward to the $400,000 Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship in Brisbane on 22nd July.
Charlton trainer John Tormey has enjoyed a great week with a stable double at Mildura and Charlton.
The Thompson family-owned, 5yo mare Twisted Bliss (Ellen Tormey) cruised home by 20m in the $8000 McDonalds Mildura Pace and took her record to nine wins from 50 starts.
Next day, the former NSW pacer Terroroan notched up a hometrack victory with Jack Lauger in the sulky.
The 7yo roan gelding has posted two wins and seven placings from 17 starts since finding a new home at Charlton.
Earlier in the week, fellow Charltonian Greg Norman landed the cash at Shepparton with 5yo mare Royal Cadence for the Cormac Racing Group.
Driver Ryan Sanderson utilised the sprint lane to score by two metres with the 20/1 outsider - her fourth win landing at start number 50.
Pink pants, pink ponies & a pink winning post at R.T. White raceway last Sunday night set the scene for Ararat's third, annual Jane McGrath Foundation fundraiser.
Drivers Kerryn Manning and Jackie Barker dominated the nine-event program with a collective haul of five victories, Armstrong trainer Leroy O'Brien notched up a stable double and Concongella breeder/owner/trainer Paul Rousch celebrated with a long-shot winner.
Manning hit the board early in the night with Leroy's very smart, 4yo squaregaiter Sir Eros in the $7000 Ararat Tyrepower Trotters Handicap.
First up from a spell, Sir Eros made a smooth getaway from his 20 metre handicap and Manning waited patiently until the 600 mark to slip her charge more rein and put the result out of doubt.
Sir Eros strode to the line untouched, 30m clear of the rest to record his fourth win from just eleven starts.
Barker was next to strike with the Peter Manning trained youngster, The More You Bet in the $8000 Chalambar Golf Club 2YO Pace.
Drawn widest on the front line, the son of Betting Line USA was forced to race outside the leader Eastbro Kozzy, (Mick Bellman) for the entire journey but got the upper hand close to the line to score by a head in a rate of 2:01.8 for the 1790 metre contest.
Kerryn made it three in a row for the "pink panters" when she saluted with the Luke Tabone-trained filly, Yareckon Im Sweet in the $7000 SHS Civil 3YO Maiden Pace.
Punters were pleased to see the $2.70 favourite sprintlane to victory in a rate of 2:01.3 for the 2195m journey.
The second leg of O'Brien's double landed $7000 NR 51-54 Pace courtesy of the talented 3yo gelding Blake Bolac with Jason Lee aboard.
First up since New Years Eve when unplaced at Melton in the $130,000 Vicbred Super Series Final, Blake Bolac led from go to who and was untroubled to down the older horses by eight metres in a rate 2:00.2 for the 2195m trip.
It was pink pants at the post again in the $7000 Graeme McKay Earthworks Pace when Barker combined with lightly raced 5yo gelding Soar for Marong trainer Trevor Patching.
Kerryn put paid to most quaddie punters when $61 longshot Thelongroadnowhere finished all over the top of the opposition in the $4500 Dr. Tim Harrison Pace.
The 9yo gelding has given the Rousch family plenty of enjoyment over his 51start journey, with 6 wins and 7 minors and hopefully there's more in store.
