In similar fashion the Junior teams showed determination with the scores being; u17s 1-10 - U14s 3-6 , U-12s 1-3 loss. Juniors' coach Corey Harman commented, "The u17s played really well, but just couldn't break through a very strong defense, despite controlling most of the game after the first 20 mins. Great effort by all the kids, especially the back line and admirable goal keeping by Isaac. Unfortunately we were beaten by a very good Rangers side. The u14s also controlled the game but just couldn't break down the very strong Rangers defense and had a couple cheap goals scored against us. Massive shout out to Justin Sirre who kept the game alive!".