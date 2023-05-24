The Stawell Times-News
Home/National Sport/A-League

Stawell Pioneer's go down 2-0 Warrnambool Rangers

Updated May 25 2023 - 9:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell Pioneers' goalkeeper Justin Sirre launching the ball. Picture supplied
Stawell Pioneers' goalkeeper Justin Sirre launching the ball. Picture supplied

The Stawell Pioneer's soccer club's seniors and junior teams campaign took them to the home turf of the mighty Warrnambool Rangers, an established top-tier opponent in the South West Victorian Football Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.