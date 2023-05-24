The Stawell Pioneer's soccer club's seniors and junior teams campaign took them to the home turf of the mighty Warrnambool Rangers, an established top-tier opponent in the South West Victorian Football Association.
Contrary to prediction, the senior men's team put up a very respectable and stiff opposition losing 0-2.
Despite the loss, the score line was much better than predicted in the face of some of the best footballers Warrnambool has to offer.
With a significant portion of key play makers being unavailable for the day, Stawell's first-11 rose up to the challenge and has put out one of the best defensive displays in the competition so far.
The game saw the debut of new sign up, goalkeeper Jonah James, who earned the man of the match award; James saved many on target shots with impeccable style.
Special mentions include Andre Namri for his outstanding right-back performance, and Bruno Pellizzari's hearty rate in left midfield and then center defensive midfield.
The fixture saw the return debut of Stawell's center defensive castles; Corey Harman and James Hibberd who held tight against the blue tide of Warnambool's Rangers.
It was also the first real opportunity for developing player and substitute Spencer Campbell who showed fearless commitment in defense.
The day ended with quality senior football right up to the 90th minute despite the unlucky goals, leaving much optimism for the squad's prospects in the future.
In similar fashion the Junior teams showed determination with the scores being; u17s 1-10 - U14s 3-6 , U-12s 1-3 loss. Juniors' coach Corey Harman commented, "The u17s played really well, but just couldn't break through a very strong defense, despite controlling most of the game after the first 20 mins. Great effort by all the kids, especially the back line and admirable goal keeping by Isaac. Unfortunately we were beaten by a very good Rangers side. The u14s also controlled the game but just couldn't break down the very strong Rangers defense and had a couple cheap goals scored against us. Massive shout out to Justin Sirre who kept the game alive!".
