Comper course: A guide to entering online competitions & giveaways

Online competitions are becoming a staple addition in the sales and events calendars for all of Australia's largest retailers. Here's how you can get in on the action. Picture Shutterstock

Everywhere you look on social media, you'll be likely to find dozens upon dozens of pages running giveaways or online competitions for their loyal followers.



It seems like these competitions have become a staple addition in the sales and events calendars for all of Australia's largest retailers.



But who exactly is winning these competitions?



If you've never received an email or phone call alerting you to the fact that you've won a prize, then you're certainly not alone.



What you may not know, however, is that there are always many more entrants competing against you than you think.



This is because entering competitions online has actually become something of a hobby for hundreds of thousands of people across the country.



We'll be taking a closer look into 'comping', and what skills and strategies are employed by 'compers' when entering online competitions and giveaways.



Read on to find out more about 'comping' and how you can start entering online competitions and giveaways yourself.

Where to find online competitions and giveaways

But first, you may be wondering how exactly you can go about entering competitions in Australia.



Thankfully, there are plenty of resources available out there for avid compers, including guides like this one, online forums, and even digital directories that outline all the competitions that are currently available through Australia's largest retailers and other organisations.



For those who just want to dip their toe into the world of comping, you can easily just hop on social media in order to find plenty of online giveaways that you'd be able to participate in.



Just remember to read the terms and conditions of entry and other entry requirements to make sure that all your social media comp entries are valid.



If your entry is contingent on tagging your friends or sharing a post, for instance, you'll want to make sure that you do just that.



Otherwise, you may be giving your information to the competition hosts for no reason.

What are compers?

As you may have already guessed, 'compers' is the term used to refer to people who enter online competitions and giveaways frequently.



If you spend at least a little time every week seeking out online competitions and giveaways that you could enter, then you could call yourself a comper too.



According to Melbourne-based anthropologist and researcher Cynthia Sear, compers are most likely to be the primary shoppers of their households.



Her research also revealed compers were more likely to be women.



This could be due to a number of reasons, including the fact that serially entering online competitions requires a fair amount of attention to detail, and a consumer know-how.



Compers can enter competitions in a variety of different ways, including participating in social media giveaways, or even by making purchases, where each product purchase equates to a certain number of entries.



Some compers may even enter competitions full-time to boost their chances of winning big ticket items.



Compers are typically willing to play the odds by entering virtually all the competitions that they're eligible to compete in.



This means that serial compers are unlikely to discriminate when it comes to placing their entries - any prize they could win is a prize that they'll be going for.



This 'shoot for the stars' mentality has rewarded virtually all compers in one way or another, whether it's by winning big ticket items like a trip abroad or a luxury car, or by supplementing their household income by winning smaller prizes that still offer practical benefits or are still of significant value.

Entering competitions requires a little give and take

Remember that competitions and giveaways are usually hosted by companies or organisations that are looking to hit their own sales and performance targets.



After all, incentivising consumers is a great way of driving business, be it by generating sales through competition entries, sparking engagement with their target audiences online, or by collecting information from prospective customers to support their own marketing and advertising efforts.



In other words, comping requires a bit of give and take - compers should be willing to provide their personal information (i.e. mobile phone numbers, email addresses, etc.) in order to be in the running to win these competitions and giveaways.



If you don't particularly want all these companies to have your personal information but still want to have a go at living the comper lifestyle, then consider setting up an email address solely for the purpose of entering competitions online.



Some compers may even have secondary social media profiles for the purpose of comping.



That way, they can still participate in competitions and claim any winnings without inundating their personal email inbox and social accounts with marketing materials.



And of course, there are other things you may need to sacrifice in order to enter competitions online.



For instance, some competitions and giveaways may require your time, your attention, or your money (through making purchases or paying entry fees).



A good rule of thumb is to consider exactly what is expected of you when looking to enter any competitions online.



If you're not happy with what you could potentially receive in comparison to what you're expected to give, then just move on and find an opportunity that's more worthy of your time.

One final tip for entering competitions and giveaways online

On top of taking measures to protect your personal information and personal accounts, as well as taking the time to read through competition entry requirements, there are some other quick methods you can use to streamline your comping habits and make each of your entries that much more impactful.



For starters, keep in mind that there are different kinds of competitions and giveaways on offer out there. Some of them may be your traditional 'mail entry' competitions, or those that simply ask for your personal information in exchange for a competition entry.



Other competitions and giveaways may ask you to perform certain actions in order to qualify for entry. For example, you may be asked to submit an answer to a question ('tell us in 25 words or less...'), or perhaps even submit an original design, story, work of art, or virtually anything else.



Generally, competitions that require these unique and thought-out entries are actually likely to have far less entrants than your standard 'mail entry' competitions.



Because of this, the likelihood of you winning these creative competitions may actually be a lot higher than competitions that take just a second of your time to enter.



All in all, staying strategic with your comping and keeping afloat of any expert tips that may be shared across international comping communities, can help you increase your chances of winning big.

