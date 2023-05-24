The beautiful avenue of American Ash trees [with some oak and eucalypts] provides a picturesque entry from the Northern and Southern approaches to the wine village of Great Western.
The initial planting of 60 trees in 1934 was carried out by the Great Western Progress Association.
The second planting of trees in 1936 formed part of a statewide Sun News pictorial newspaper and the Country Roads Board scheme.
This second planting of 100 trees was carried out by the children of the local Primary School under the guidance of Mr Colin Preece [President of the Progress Association and Manager of Seppelt Winery], Mr Murdoch McLennan [Head Teacher at the school] and Mr J.K.Stewart [local horticulturist].
A further 86 trees were planted by representatives of the Country Roads Board.
The total number of trees planted in two years numbered 246.
On Friday, September 18, 1936 at 2.30pm there was a large attendance of locals from the district at the official opening.
Other attendees were the children of the school and visitors from Ararat and Stawell.
Also in attendance were Mr A. McDonald, M.L.A., Councillors G.T.Holden, and J.T.West, the Shire Secretary Mr W.G.Venables, the District Engineer of the Country Roads Board Mr F. West and representative for the District Inspector of Education Mr Samson.
President of the Progress Association Mr Preece gave a full account of the tree planting that had been carried out over the past two years and such an offer by the C.R.B. and the Sun News Pictorial was something that the residents and the school children of the future would be justly proud of.
He spoke of the interest the children had taken during the planting and he was sure that the growth of the trees in the years ahead, would be a continuing interest by the children.
In welcoming the visitors, Mr Preece stated that there were still some special plantings to be carried out.
Apart from the Official Guests who planted a tree each there were some locals who were asked to plant a tree.
These included; Mr D.J.McKay, Mr J.K.Stewart, Mr O.W. Delahoy, Mr F. Quinlan and Mr F. Hurley.
Also a tree was planted for an old identity of the village Mrs. Harris, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
All present then adjourned to the Great Western Hall for afternoon tea.
At the afternoon tea the Head Teacher Mr. McLennan thanked all the visitors for their interest that afternoon, assuring them that their presence in itself, was an excellent lesson in civil pride,
The success of the tree planting program was not only measured in the aesthetic contribution the trees made to the town, but in the prize the school received from the Sun News Pictorial for the development and planting of the avenue.
The newspaper report noted that points were awarded by the judges for initial treatment, choice of species, planting, cultural treatment, public interest displayed and the general treatment.
The avenue, to this day, still provides a picturesque and inviting entry to the wine village.
