The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Great Western's beautiful avenue

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:22pm, first published May 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of the 'Sun Tree planting scheme' from The Ararat Advertiser, October 8, 1932. Picture supplied
An image of the 'Sun Tree planting scheme' from The Ararat Advertiser, October 8, 1932. Picture supplied

The beautiful avenue of American Ash trees [with some oak and eucalypts] provides a picturesque entry from the Northern and Southern approaches to the wine village of Great Western.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.