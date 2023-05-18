Grants open for community groups and footy, netball clubs who promote road safety

Member for Ripon Martha Haylett has encouraged community groups and football and netball clubs across the region to earn a share in funding as part of the 2023 TAC Road Safety Grants and Club Rewards Programs.
Read also: Cornes 'a bit nervous about' football return
Ms Haylett said it was important to allow community groups to take action and implement solutions.
"Locals know their roads best, they know the issues and opportunities," she said.
"Whether you're doing the school drop off, coming home from the footy or on your daily commute to work - road safety is everyone's responsibility."
"These programs will work with community groups and football netball clubs across our region to support them in creating a safer environment for all road users."
The TAC Road Safety Grant Program gives community groups the opportunity to identify road safety issues in their area and implement solutions, by coming up with a project to overcome them.
The program has two funding categories - Road Safety Support Grants of up to $50,000 and Road Safety Collaboration Grants of up to $150,000.
Examples of projects that may be funded include those that engage with communities to raise awareness of the benefits of safe road user behaviours or proven road safety measures.
Community groups that are eligible to apply include incorporated associations, not-for-profits, charities, community trusts and social enterprises.
Applications for the 2023 TAC Road Safety Grants Program are now open and close on June 16.
Separately, the TAC Club Rewards Program is also back, giving grassroots football and netball clubs the opportunity to earn a share in funds by participating in the mission to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roads.
As part of the program, all AFL Victorian aligned clubs across regional Victoria can take part and earn up to $10,000 in funding by promoting road safety to their community. These funds can go towards facility upgrades, new kits or keeping the tuck shop prices low.
For more information including how to apply for both grants, visit tac.vic.gov.au/road-safety-grant-program and https://www.aflvic.com.au/tacclubrewards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.