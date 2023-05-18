The Stawell Times-News

Shaun Grigg kicks seven goals in Swifts 61-point win against Natimuk United

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 18 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AFL player Shaun Grigg being congratulated by his Swifts team mates. Picture by Karl Meyer
Former AFL player Shaun Grigg being congratulated by his Swifts team mates. Picture by Karl Meyer

It was a day to remember for the Swifts, in more way than one, when it hosted Natimuk United on Saturday, May 13, at North Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.