It was a day to remember for the Swifts, in more way than one, when it hosted Natimuk United on Saturday, May 13, at North Park.
The Baggies were buoyed by the HDFNL debut of Shaun Grigg - the 2017 AFL premiership player with Richmond - who was playing his first game in what is hoped to be many for the club.
Stawell started quickly and boasted a 15-point lead at the first break on the back of a four goal quarter.
"We asserted ourselves pretty well," said senior coach Brett Hargreaves.
"This was a special game for us, especially the young blokes, because you don't get a chance to play with a guy of Shaun Grigg's calibre."
The Baggies asserted its dominance in the second quarter, kicking six goals to none, to boast a 51-point lead at half time.
A rapid start to the third quarter by the Rams shrunk the deficit to 31 by the final quarter and would have had some Swifts faithful fearing a mighty come back.
"Even though they did arrest a little bit of momentum back but, we always had that nice buffer," Hargreaves said.
"Angus Murray must have ran half a marathon today."
But, a final quarter where the hosts outscored the Rams, eight goals to four, put that notion to bed.
The final score favoured the Swifts, 21.14 (140) to 11.13 (79).
Grigg topped the scoring for the Baggies, collecting seven majors; his efforts were matched in the Rams squad by former WAFL player, Lachlan Harris.
Hargreaves said the focus was playing four four quarters of competitive football each week.
"Last week, we played a quarter and a half and today (May 12) we probably played three, three and a half quarters," he said.
"Everyone played a role. Although, we did look for Shaun a fair bit.
"Times where you wouldn't normally go there. We did get a bit Grigg-centric, but for the young blokes, they can talk about the time Grigga kicked a ton and they kicked it to him.
"Even the fact they just got to play and won a game, they'll remember that. It's really good for country footy."
Earlier in the day, Swifts' Todd Matthews starred in the reserve grade, kicking 12 goals, while Austin Giusa (8) and Tarquin Young (6) led the Baggies under-17s score sheets.
The Swifts go into its match against Pimpinio full of confidence, despite the fact the Tigers defeated Noradjuha Quantong 75-71 in round five.
"In previous years, you could just you can pick the ladder," Hargreaves said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
