Debbie Shea has laced up her walking shoes for the May50K MS Walk in honour of her sister's memory.
Debbie plans to walk 50km in May to raise money towards multiple sclerosis research.
"Unfortunately, my eldest sister Judy McLeod succumbed to MS a few years ago," she said.
"It's a very insidious disease. It was terrible to see her suffer.
"Her husband looked after her and did a heroic job."
According to Debbie, Judy was diagnosed with MS in her late 30s.
"It took quite a quite a significant amount of time to be diagnosed," she said.
"Judy and her husband were heavily involved with the Stawell Harness Racing Club.
"She use to go to the races in a wheelchair. Everyone was very supportive of her."
This is the first year Debbie has participated in the May 50k MS walk.
"I've made donations on the website since Judy passed away," she said.
"But when I got the email this year, I thought I'd give it a go.
"I can raise funds to help fund research and maybe make someone else's life a bit easier."
Debbie is close to her goal of 50km. She has already walked more than 40 km and has raised $1556 of her $2000 goal.
"The dogs and I walk most mornings," she said.
"I set a target of $300, and I've been overwhelmed by the support from friends, family and work associates.
"I conquered the $300 quite quickly and raised it to $2000."
You can donate to Debbie's MS fundraiser by visiting https://www.themay50k.org/fundraisers/debbieshea.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
