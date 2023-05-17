The Stawell Times-News
Grampians Health hosts events to honour volunteers

May 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Horsham Volunteers. Picture supplied.
Grampians Health is hosting several events across its campuses to honour and thank its dedicated volunteers, who have committed their time to generously support our health service and the local community.

