Santucciones win the Team Relay for Stawell Run Club

On a beautiful Saturday morning, Kathleen Rickard started the Team Relay event.
Kathleen has sponsored the Team trophy since its inclusion many years ago.
Points are awarded at each race and the trophy presented at the conclusion of the running season. The Santuccione family runners; Nash, Kade, Sienna and Paul finished first (winning time of 52.30) with all six teams only 3 minutes apart.
More than 30 runners participated in the event with Tom Walker recording the fastest 1km lap 2:50 and Elise Monaghan the fastest female 1km lap 3:58.
The next race is the Kieran Ryan 5km Handicap, Sunday, May 21 with members meeting at Hodges track in the Ironbarks.
The club will be running Sunday June 4, in the Ironbarks followed by a morning tea and raffle to raise money towards the '50k in May' MS fundraiser.
