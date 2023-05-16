Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club looking to be the upset of the season

The Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club's campaign in the 2023 South West Victorian Football Association league has begun with a clear shot across the bow.
After the third round of clashes so far, the reformed senior men's division one team won their first two rounds beating Port Fairy 4-2, and Hamilton a whooping 9-4, and losing a tightly contested third round game 3-5 to a resurgent and organised Corangamite.
Senior's coach, Carlos Ryan said he was proud of the squad this year.
"We've had a few difficulties coming into the season, so I couldn't be more proud of how much they have achieved so far," he said.
"I am optimistic that they can deliver a result that would make themselves, the club and the community proud this year - we fully intend to give the league a run for its money.
"The journey is still long and difficult, with very capable opposition, but I am confident that our little club and all the players in all divisions are up for it".
The junior teams have also come out blazing from the starting line.
U17s: 7-3 against Port fairy, 4-4 against Hamilton and 7-1 against Corangamite. The U14s: 9-3 against Port Fairy, 0-10 against Hamilton, and 6-4 against Corangamite.
The U12s: 4-2 against Port Fairy, 6-1 against Hamilton (Red). Junior teams' coach, Corey Harman remarked said the junior teams were brand new.
"They are developing quickly and are performing very well. They will be a force in the competition in the next few rounds," he said.
Jason Willis, president of the club said the club was focused on recruitment.
"With the club's alignment to A league team Western United TUFP program, the addition of a mixed U17's team and the recruitment of 5 under 12's players from Ararat we are building the club from the ground up," he said.
"On next year's agenda is to add an open women's team to the books, training sessions at Ararat's new sporting facility for juniors and seniors and if the continued interest is there hopefully a junior side based in Ararat."
