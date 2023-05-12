The Stawell Times-News
HDFNL 2023 finals venues announced for Quantong, Kaniva, Stawell, Rupanyup and Kalkee

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 12 2023 - 6:00pm
For the first time in about 10 years, Horsham's City Oval will not host the HDFNL grand final. File picture
The Horsham District Football Netball League have announced the finals venues for season 2023, and for the first time in many years, the grand final will not be played in Horsham.

