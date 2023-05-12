Three-time AFL Premiership play Jason Akermanis will make a guest appearance with Warrack Eagles in the Wimmera Football Netball League this month.
The club announced the 2001 Brownlow medalist, who played for the Brisbane Lions and Western Bulldogs will make his debut for the Eagles on Saturday, May 27, against the Stawell Warriors.
Akermanis' historic appearance at Anzac Park will be followed by a sportsman's night featuring the ex-AFL star and Jason Fogg from the podcast "The J Spot".
A prolific goal kicker during his career, Akermanis took to the field at the highest level on 325 occasions, booting 421 goals and winning three flags from 2001-2003 with the Brisbane Lions.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
