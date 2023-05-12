'Sad but not surprising' as pet surrender rates rise

A combination of COVID and an increase in the cost of living has resulted in a greater number of surrendered dogs.
President of Ararat Dog Rescue, Jill Worrall, said the number of dogs surrendered was "sad but not surprising."
"Initially, it was because of Covid," she said.
"After Covid, people found the puppies they adopted during lockdown were too much trouble.
"They'd come home, and holes would be dug, or the furniture would be wrecked, so they decided to surrender their pets.
"With the financial crisis that we're in, owners are finding that it costs a bit more to feed them and everything else that goes with having dogs or any animal.
"It breaks our hearts too. I've had to turn away eight dogs in the last two weeks. We don't have room for them."
Families who wish to adopt a dog will need to go through an application process.
Jill said the organisation was selective of where the dogs went.
"When we put a dog up for adoption, we go through the application with a fine tooth comb," she said.
"Then we do a meet and greet, and if the dog doesn't like the person, it doesn't go ahead.
"We're still adopting dogs out. It just takes a bit longer."
According to Jill, surrendered dogs are taken into the homes of foster carers, who then introduce the dogs into their animals and stock.
"We get them used to being around cats and other dogs and horses and cows and sheep," she said."
"When we think they're ready, we'll put them up for adoption.
"As a rescue group, when we send a dog out on adoption, we don't want to see them come back. It's a forever home.
"We want to know the dogs are loved and cared for."
Jill said if anyone wanted to adopt a rescue dog through Ararat Dog Rescue, they could get in contact.
"All of our dogs are advertised on our Facebook page with their full profile. That includes their faults, good points, and what they might need," she said.
"We try and be as honest as we can.
"If they're interested in one of our dogs, they can shoot me an email or ring, and I will send out an application form which they can fill out and send back to us.
"Then we do a meet and greet. That's when it comes down to the dog.
"The dog has to like the person they're going home with, and the person has to like the dog.
"If it doesn't match, then it doesn't work.
"We want our dogs to to go to their last home ever, and be loved and spoiled."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
