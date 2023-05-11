Run the Gap this May

Get ready to put on your running shoes for the 11th annual Run the Gap on May 28.
Held in Halls Gap, participants can choose between a 6km walk or run with a mix of trails and paths along the Fyans Creek trail, choose the 12 km run with a lap across the wall at Lake Bellfield or choose the challenging, yet scenic 21 km run.
Halls Gap village is the perfect place to finish with breathtaking views of Mt William and the Serra Ranges.
A complementary barbecue brunch is offered with a gold coin donation for family and friends.
There's also a 'Mini Run The Gap' for the little ones, who get the chance to run through the finish line gantry like the bigger runners. The event has a great vibe and is open to all ages.
All proceeds go to community projects to extend and enhance bike and walking paths.
Plus $1 from each registration is donated to the "Grampians Walking Track Support Group" to help maintain walking tracks within Grampians National Park.
To register visit www.runthegap.com.au/
