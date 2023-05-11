With the Warriors and Rats both on a bye as its Good Friday match was taken from round five, three games will be played in the WFNL.
The Warriors enter its bye in third place with a 3-2 record.
Catch up on round four HERE
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Demons
The Horsham Demons travel to Davis Park as Nhill looks to continue its strong return to the A grade competition.
The Tigers were victorious over Warrack in round four without Jenna Schneider and Sydney Thorogood.
Brittany Keller scored 25 goals for the Tigers, whilst Larnie Hobbs and Tess McQueen were named in its best.
The Horsham Demons defence imposed itself when it restricted Ararat to 30 goals in its round four match.
Marnie Lehmann and Ebony Salter rebounded well in the defensive circle, which led to Horsham's quick ball movement in transition.
Goal attack Imogen Worthy's 34 goals in round four sees her into third in the goal throwing with 113 goals in four games (14 goals behind Clode.)
Horsham Saints v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Horsham Saints will host a refreshed Burras outfit who had the bye in round four.
Jess Cannane's side remained unbeaten and on top of the ladder with a 20-goal victory over the Giants in round four.
Erin Mellington continued to impress in her return in Saints colours, and Jorja Clode popped 34 goals through.
Burras A grade coach Sheridan Petering was impressed with her side's come-from-behind victory over Southern Mallee in round three.
"We had to really fight for that one. I think we were six goals down at one point, but a few steady heads on the court makes a difference, " Petering said.
An element of the Burras' game that they will look to continue against the Saints will be its defensive pressure.
"Our defensive pressure (against the Giants) was amazing," Petering said.
Ruby Wilson played her first senior match at goal keeper.
"She worked herself into it, and she was dynamite," Petering said.
Shooter Jesse Newell continues to impress in her return to the court in 2023.
"She is just so steady and strong, She has come up against some opponents, and she has been awesome," Petering said.
"She has been great for the girls' overall confidence,"
Dimboola v Southern Mallee Giants
Both the Roos and Giants will look to return to the winners' list in round five of the WFNL at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Dimboola will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat; Southern Mallee is still searching for its first win of the season.
Olivia Jorgensen scored 22 goals in the round three defeat to the Horsham Saints. With that, Jorgensen drew level with Saints shooter Jorja Clode with 116 goals (Clode has played three matches to Jorgensen's four.)
Jodie Hayes has worked hard through the mid-court in the Giants' centre and wing attack positions.
In the attacking circle, Hicks's co-coach, Steph Thomson has done the damage with 63 goals in three games.
Read more: Kane Cornes to play for Pumas in May
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.