The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Rats and Warriors both have the bye | WFNL round five

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After its bye, the Warriors host Nhill at Central Park on May 20. Picture supplied.
After its bye, the Warriors host Nhill at Central Park on May 20. Picture supplied.

With the Warriors and Rats both on a bye as its Good Friday match was taken from round five, three games will be played in the WFNL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.