Our History

Road named after Stawell's test cricketer

By Stawell Historic Society
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 8:00am
Leslie O'Brien Fleetwood-Smith. Picture supplied.
The Northern Grampians Shire recently named an unnamed road that runs between Hill Street and King Street, Stawell as 'Fleetwood Smith Way'.

