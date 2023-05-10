Police warn scammers about, ask for footage

Northern Grampians Police have issued a warning over an alleged tarmac scam.
In a post on the Eyewatch - Northern Grampians Police Service Area Facebook page, the police said they had received reports regarding alleged tarmac conmen.
"It has alleged that one of the males may have an English accent," the statement said.
Read also: Drivers lucky to walk from crash in the rain
"From what we believe they may also be the same group from across the border in South Australia where an alleged Irish group was at work doing the same scam.
"The workers are offering great rates to do tarmac work, but then either not returning after getting a deposit or not finishing the job."
If you have photos/CCTV of these men please get in touch with Northern Grampians Police on either 5358 8222 or 5355 1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.