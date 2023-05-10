Cougars set 'toughest challenge yet', Grigg joins Swifts | HDFNL round five

Natimuk United vs. Swifts
Richmond premiership player, Shaun Grigg is set to pull on the Baggies guernsey in round five of the HDFNL.
He will be running out for the Swifts in the side's contest with the Natimuk United Rams at Stawell's North Park.
"There is a nice little buzz getting around the group already," said the Swifts coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"He'll be at training with us on Thursday, and then he'll be here Saturday to play.
"It's going to be pretty exciting."
Having lost to Jeparit-Rainbow the previous week, Natimuk United are still searching for its first win of the season.
The Swifts also came up short of its round four opposition, Noradjuha-Quantong.
"We let ourselves down," Hargreaves said.
"We couldn't put four quarters together and the second and third quarters just cost us dearly ... The effort and intensity wasn't there at all."
Despite the result, That game does hold positives for the Swifts, according to Hargreaves.
"Our best football, which we brought in patches is certainly good enough," Hargreaves said.
"We've certainly got the talent and the team to (compete), just getting that four quarter effort is going to be our biggest challenge."
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Taylors Lake
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm will host Taylors Lake for round five of the HDFNL at Sir Robert Menzies Park in Jeparit.
This fixture will be the Storm's second home game in a row, having defeated Natimuk United in Rainbow on the previous weekend, despite a small availability problem.
"A big thing of our season to be successful, is to have depth and establish depth," said Jeparit-Rainbow co-coach, Scott Driscoll.
"We had a lot of unavailabilities but those who came in stepped up, played their role and executed well for the team."
Having made it through round four injury-free, Driscoll said the Storm are likely to welcome back 'three or four' missing players for round five.
Injuries have also struck the Lakers this season, who have struggled to see the results they were hoping to after a strong off-season recruitment drive.
"We approach all games the same way, we have a real focus on our game style and developing it an trying improve on it week in week out," Driscoll said.
"So irrespective of whether Taylors is struggling or Harrow is flying, we want to implement our game plan, so that will be our focus."
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
"I think they'll be the toughest challenge so far," said Kaniva-Leeor United's senior football coach Phil Henseleit about his side's next opposition.
Heading south on Saturday, May 13, The Cougars are set to take on the table-topping Harrow-Balmoral at Harrow Reserve for round five of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The Southern Roos are coming into round five unbeaten, having dealt drubbings at footy parks like they were playing cards at a casino.
Kalkee, Natimuk United, Jeparit-Rainbow and Taylors Lake have collectively scored 181 points in games against Harrow-Balmoral, while the Roos have kicked 88 goals and 70 behinds for 598 points.
Despite the tall task ahead, Henseleit's focus remains on his own team.
"It's just a matter of staying true to the mission we set ourselves at the start of the year about being happy with what we bring to the contest," Henseleit said.
KLU have surprised many with the fight they have shown in this season's HDFNL, but Henseleit is not one of them.
"I wasn't carrying expectations about what wins and losses would be, because I didn't know anything about the oppositions, but I'm not surprised about the way that we've won," he said.
The Cougars have racked up three wins in the first four rounds of the season, winning two tight battles with the Swifts and Pimpinio, suffering a blow out loss to Edenhope-Apsley and over-running Kalkee.
"The hard work has been done, the foundation has been laid," Henseleit said.
"Most of the improvement from here on in will just come from familiarity of playing with each other and gelling together."
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Rupanyup
Edenhope-Apsley is set to host the Rupanyup Panthers at Edenhope Football Ground.
The road has not been kind to the defending premiers who, despite a strong record on its home track, is still looking for its first away win.
A win for the Saints will both affirm the side as a finals contender, and also make later resurgence by a strong Panthers squad more difficult.
Pimpinio vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
Pimpinio Sporting Complex will be the setting for the Tigers round five clash with the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
Coming off a win against the Swifts in round four, the Bombers will look to keep its momentum rolling to further solidify its spot near the top of the HDFNL ladder.
Both of the Tigers wins for the season were achieved while playing on a home track.
A victory over Noradjuha-Quantong will be a major boost for the side with ambitions of sneaking a finals spot at the end of the year.
Kalkee vs. Laharum
Kalkee will host the Laharum Demons at Kalkee Recreation reserve on Saturday, May 13.
It has been a difficult year for both teams.
Kalkee were grand finalist in 2022, but have struggled for form in 2023.
Laharum are currently winless this season and will hope to take advantage of a Kalkee side low on confidence.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
