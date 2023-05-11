The Stawell Times-News

Warriors claim first win of 2023

By Lucas Holmes
May 11 2023 - 10:30pm
Stawell Warriors coach Tom Eckel looks for options downfield. Picture supplied
The Stawell Warriors have claimed its first win of season 2023, upsetting Dimboola at home by three goals

