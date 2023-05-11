Warriors claim first win of 2023

The Stawell Warriors have claimed its first win of season 2023, upsetting Dimboola at home by three goals
Shaking off any goal scoring issues, the Warriors got off to a solid start, kicking three majors in front of an enthusiastic Central Park crowd, whilst limiting the Roos to just three points.
However, the joy was short-lived, with the undefeated visitors booting four goals to the Stawell's two.
Heading into the main break, the Warriors lead by three points; senior coach Tom Eckel spurred on his side to trust each other and the system.
It was neck and neck in the third quarter, with the teams trading goals, with the Warriors extending its lead to four points at the final break.
A four goal to two fourth quarter saw the Warriors win by 18 points, 11.12 (78) to 8.12 (60).
Mitch Thorp kicked three goals for Stawell, while Aiden Graveson, Ethan Marrow and Sam Williams all kicked two.
Jackson Dark was featured in the Warriors' best alongside Williams, Eckel, Tom Walker, Riley Ika and Paul Summers.
Eckel said it was good "to finally get a win on the board".
"(Dimboola) have got some quality players through their list, so it was a pretty good win in the end," he said.
"We had a good week on the track and had a review of where we went wrong and right, and it all worked out. We were happy with it."
Eckel highlighted his side's unsung heroes, who have toiled hard for the past month.
"Our backline has been solid. We have not had a lot of changes through our team and everyone has been playing their role," he said.
"I played a bit of a different role on the weekend, more forward.
"It has not been too bad, we have got some good midfielders around me at the moment who probably have not got the recognition they probably deserve."
The coach said his side hasn't achieved the results it envisaged during pre-season, but noted there is plenty of time remaining in 2023.
"We had a tough start to the season with three of the top sides you could argue," Eckel said.
"We held our own in most of those games, probably the Southern Mallee game we were outclassed by a really good side.
"We had our chances against Ararat and Minyip Murtoa, and we let ourselves down a bit against Horsham Saints.
"Maybe that was the step back we needed to take going forward.
"Everyone is still real positive and buying into what we are trying to do at training, everyone knows that there is plenty more improvement to come.
"Although we have only had the one win, it is still more positive than gloom."
Despite having the bye, Eckel said the side will work hard on the training track.
"We are training hard, we did some fitness on last night (April 9) and will trained hard on Thursday (April 11) and a running set on the weekend," Eckel said.
The coach said managing momentum is paramount.
"After round five we have three games then we have a two-week bye," Eckel said.
"During that time we will have a bit of a spell, that will mark the halfway point and we will refresh.
"It is different, I think there is a patch there where we play three away games in a row.
"It is just the cards that have been dealt with the renovations of the clubrooms so there is nothing we can really do about it.
"It is not probably as bad as it sounds on paper but there is nothing we can do about it, everyone is prepared for it."
