Unique and historic, this English-style home is circa 1937 and boasts a tightly held mid-town location. Ample interior spaces include reception, lounge with marble fire place surround, polished floor boards in the family room and dining room, and kitchen with a pantry. Bathroom with spa, office with separate access and a bonus hobby-craft room. The main bedroom has ensuite, built-in robes and a stained glass window. Bedroom two has built-in robes, bedrooms three and four are on the upper level, they are double sized with a nearby powder room and a lounge area opening to a private deck. Rear access via Victoria Street leads to a double carport and 10 x 3-metre shed. Character, charm, exciting scope, prized position.

