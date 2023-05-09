Stawell's Vanuatu community to come together for a night of Gospel music

Stawell's Vanuatu community will be once again contributing to a big community event on Saturday May 20, at the Stawell Entertainment Centre, starting at 7.00pm.
Gospel music, with its beautiful harmonies, plays a very important part in the culture of Vanuatu and the local singers will be sharing their music at a Gospel concert.
This year they will be sharing the stage with other performers both local and from further afield who also love their Gospel music.
Ticket holders will be treated to songs from The Commissioners from Vanuatu, who were the lead act at last year's Vanuatu Independence Day Celebration held at the Stawell Entertainment Centre in June.
Two out of the three members of this group now reside in Stawell, to join others from their community working at Frew's Meat works.
Their third member will be travelling from Shepparton in Norther East Victoria.
The Vanuatu Living Testament Band and Singers is made up of our local musicians from the Ni-Vanuatu community and they too will be sharing their music.
The Samoan dancers will be back again, which is great news, as they were very entertaining at last year's event.
The Gospel Music Celebration is a collaborative partnership with representatives of the community and local churches joining the team from Vanuatu to stage the event.
The organising team are very grateful to the Northern Grampians Shire Council who have provided an Arts and Culture Grant to help fund the program.
Supper will be provided by the Stawell Chaplaincy Committee, which helps them with their 2023 fundraising efforts.
The Stawell Ecumenical Choir who took the stage for the annual Carols by Candlelight concert will share their music again at this event. Singers, choirs and bands from City Heart Church, Stawell Baptist Church and Stawell Seventh Day Adventist church have all agreed to come along and share their love of Gospel Music.
Many local people will have seen Stawell Uniting Church member Scott Harrison demonstrate his wonderful talent playing the church pipe organ.
Scott will be taking part in this concert, bringing along a very special transportable Hammond Organ, on which to perform. He will be joined by his friend Ruby Page, who is an acclaimed Melbourne based Jazz and Gospel singer.
Hailing originally from New Zealand, her rich, warm, soulful voice captivates audiences wherever she performs.
At just $10 per ticket this show is definitely not to be missed.
Tickets will be on sale at Shop 108 on Saturday, May 13, and Friday, May 19, only.
Alternatively, call Jenny Greenberger on 0408571375 to reserve a ticket to collect and pay for at the door.
All funds raised from the show will be used to support two projects: one local and one in the Pacific Islands.
An additional collection will be taken up on the night to especially support the victims of the two recent, severe cyclones hitting the coast of Vanuatu.
