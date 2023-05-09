A Horsham photographer has captured the Aurora Australis in a series of stunning photos.
Will Robinson waited all night to capture the moment the lights were visible and thanked fellow photographer Baillie Farley for the heads-up.
"I didn't know it was happening," he said.
"Bailie Foley had a lot to do with it, he knew it was going to happen because he follows it quite a bit.
"He just sent me a message and said I needed to get out there."
Following Baillie's advice, he set up his camera and ute, on the outskirts of Horsham and waited.
"You have to wait it out. It'll be the person that's up all night waiting for.
"I've got a bed in the back of my ute, and I would lay there and take a photo every 15 minutes because you couldn't see it with your eyes.
"But it popped out in the photos that I got. It just looked incredible."
After a quick nap between 4 am and 5 am, Will woke up to the glow of the lights.
"I woke up at five, and it was just there right in front of me across the sky," he said.
"I didn't even take a photo at first. I jumped out of the ute and I was standing there looking at it.
"I just stood there for a while, and then I remembered to take a photo.
"I've got photos of when it happened, and then as the sun started coming up, it just started slowly fading out.
"I still can't believe it."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
