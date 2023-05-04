Quantong Recreation Reserve will be abuzz for round four of the Horsham District Football Netball League, with fans set to see a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, May 6.
Sitting in second place, the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers will host Stawell's third place team, the Swifts.
Both teams enter this fixture with two wins and one loss, the Bombers having the edge over the Baggies thanks to a greater percentage.
"We got a good start to the season, then had a bit of a disappointing performance round two, so it's good to get back to some decent form and get a win on the board," said Noradjuha-Quantong seniors coach Damian Cameron.
"We had a really good pre-season, and two good performances out of three is not a bad start. But for us, we need to get that consistency in there so we can push ourselves up the ladder and be one of the top contenders."
The Swifts are coming into this game off the back of a big win against the defending premiers.
"(Swifts) have obviously got some strong forwards which we'll need to nullify, and a pretty strong midfield, but we'll just be going in with some confidence and trying to play a good round of footy," Cameron said.
The defending premiers, Rupanyup, will host the Pimpinio Tigers at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
While the Panthers have struggled for form on the road, the side displayed their capability playing on a home track with a 33-point win in round two against the Bombers.
A win for the Tigers against a formless Rupanyup could prove the difference in the contest for the lower finals positions later in the season.
Harrow-Balmoral travel to Dock Lake Reserve to challenge Taylors Lake in round four of the HDFNL.
The Southern Roos now have a clear lead over the competition. They are the last team to remain unbeaten and have put together some mammoth totals in the opening rounds, averaging 131 points per game.
Taylors Lake came into the season ambitious but have suffered from injuries to several big names.
Avoiding a blow out will be a good result for the Lakers. However this fixture's score card may not make easy reading for Lakers fans.
Despite a loss to league powerhouse Harrow-Balmoral in round two, Jeparit-Rainbow are still a top team in this season's HDFNL.
The Storm will host Natimuk United at Rainbow Recreation Reserve in round four and will look to quickly regain their momentum.
Despite a brief show of form in its season opening draw, the Natimuk United Rams have struggled to kickstart its season and remain winless.
Kalkee travel to Kaniva Recreation Reserve for their round four fixture against the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars.
KLU have been the surprise package of the HDFNL to date, having claimed wins against the Swifts and Pimpinio before falling to Edenhope-Apsley last round.
Kalkee have surprised this season for another reason, as they have struggled to find wins in the early rounds.
The Laharum Demons will host the Edenhope-Apsley Saints at Cameron Oval. The Demons look likely to face a tough 2023 as they have lost against each team they opposed this season.
Edenhope-Apsley remain a top team in the league. Cleve Hughes of the Saints will look to add to his haul of 13 goals so far this season. He sits equal second on the league's top scorers list, behind Pimpinio's Dylan Bates.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
