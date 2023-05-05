The Stawell Times-News
Kim Mintern-Lane appointed SUPL Facility and Laboratory Manager

May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Kim Mintern-Lane. Picture via Black Matter Centre Twitter.
SUPL Ltd has appointed Kim Mintern-Lane as Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory (SUPL) Facility and Laboratory Manager.

