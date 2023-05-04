Telstra to begin upgrading its mobile base station

Telstra will next week begin upgrading its mobile base station in Ledcourt / Dadswell's Bridge to bring better 4G services and new 5G coverage, however these works will require a series of temporary outages or reduction in mobile coverage.
A full site shutdown will commence on May 11 and will continue for five days, meaning there will be no coverage from this site during that time.
Telstra mobile customers may start receiving text messages advising them of the upcoming later this week.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
Regional General Manager for Telstra, Steve Tinker said they knew there was never a good time for work like that to occur.
"The service disruption is required to perform the significant work required to provide the new technology and speed and capacity to the area around Ledcourt and Dadswells Bridge," he said.
"While coverage and capacity will be impacted during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum, and the give the community as much time as possible to plan for the disruption.
"Please note that the upgrade is intended to improve mobile connectivity in the existing coverage footprint."
Tips for improving connectivity while works are underway.
For mobile coverage in the interim, if residents have access to a wi-fi signal at home or at work, Telstra encourages residents to activate wi-fi calling.
This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls. To find out more they can google Telstra Wi-Fi calling or just search in your settings icon on your phone.
"We know many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals," Steve Tinker said.
"However, Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network; it is operated by financial institutions. Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections. Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service."
Long term benefits of the site upgrade
The roll out of 5G connectivity for the first time in Ledcourt / Dadswells Bridge means customers with Telstra 5G mobile devices will be able to enjoy a better mobile experience.
The upgrade also brings added benefits for customers on the Telstra 4G network with more capacity, providing better network connectivity and less congestion in Ledcourt / Dadswells Bridge when it is busier.
"We are continuing to expand our 5G network across regional Victoria and nationally we are adding new sites to the network every week. Upgrades such as these continue to demonstrate Telstra's ongoing commitment to regional Australia," Steve Tinker said.
Once completed, Ledcourt / Dadswells Bridge will join more than 4,200 Telstra 5G sites on-air within selected areas of more than four hundred cities and towns across Australia. 80 per cent of all Australians now having the ability to access to the Telstra 5G network where they live.
The upgrade is intended to improve mobile connectivity in the existing coverage footprint and will not provide additional coverage.
For customers wishing to access 5G on the Telstra network, they will need a 5G capable device and have a Telstra 5G phone plan, so for some people, that may mean upgrading their current device.
