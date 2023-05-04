The Stawell Times-News
Telstra to begin upgrading its mobile base station

May 4 2023 - 7:00pm
A full site shutdown will commence on May 11 and will continue for five days, meaning there will be no coverage from this site during that time.
Telstra will next week begin upgrading its mobile base station in Ledcourt / Dadswell's Bridge to bring better 4G services and new 5G coverage, however these works will require a series of temporary outages or reduction in mobile coverage.

