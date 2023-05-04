For three decades, Grampians Grape Escape has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers.
The iconic May festival celebrates more than just the recent vintages - it showcases the best wine, food, and produce of the Grampians region.
Thousands of festivalgoers will converge on Halls Gap from Friday, May 5, through to Sunday, May 7, to enjoy more than 100 exhibitors, live music, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and activities.
Heading up this year's guest chef line-up is chef, author and TV presenter Miguel Maestre, along with Master Chef alumni Khanh Ong, who has added restaurant owner, cookbook author and TV presenter to his belt.
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will take centre stage in the on-site marquee with his smash hit show An Idiots Guide to Wine, where the audience tastes six wines while being taken through an insightful and Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year hilarious journey of the wonderful world of wine.
With temperatures expected to hover around 12-16°C throughout the weekend, warm food will be highly sought after.
Masterchef Alumni Tim Bone will be demonstrating how to make an adventurous scallop toastie, a perfect pairing to a peppery Grampians Shiraz.
"I am calling the toastie the Marilyn Monroe. It is a classy toastie and she was a classy icon so I have named it after her," he said.
The toastie will showcase local produce including with grilled scallops and crispy bacon.
"It's pretty epic and I am going to be selling the toastie just on the Saturday only," he added.
"It's going to be a one day, get in while you can, because I think it's going to sell pretty quick."
For the past 30 years, the not-for-profit festival has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers and supported the local tourism and events industry.
Festival-goers will also be able to learn about everything from road trip cooking and distilling to getting ready for the Grampians Peaks Trail with a diverse line-up of masterclasses.
The second ever Feel-Good Friday will kick-off the festival weekend, where fun-seekers can begin the end of vintage celebrations by dancing to 60's classics from Shell Yeah, a Beach Boys cover band, crowd favourite 19-Twenty and Madhouse, a cover band who never fail to bring down the 'house'.
Tickets can be purchased online via www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au or in person at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
