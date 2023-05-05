Historical society revved up

The Stawell Historical Society are revved up thanks to a donation from the Grampians Toy Club.
The car enthusiasts held a Show n Shine on Friday, January 27; thanks to donations and entry fees, the club was able to donate $2000 to the history group.
President Dorothy Brumby said the group was blown away by the act.
"We've very thankful by the Grampians Toy Club's donation," she said. "We have a lot of expenses and there's also all always more things to be done. We're digitizing all our records, photos and everything. If anything goes wrong with this building, at least the information is backed up."
Grampians Toy Club president Jeff Rickard said the donation was an easy decision.
"We all have old cars and a love of history," he said.
"It was a good match."
