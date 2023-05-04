The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Warriors host Roos and Demons play Rats | WFNL round four

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell's Lauren Homden was named in the best in its two-goal loss to the Horsham Saints in round three of the WFNL. Picture supplied by Stephen Walker.
Stawell's Lauren Homden was named in the best in its two-goal loss to the Horsham Saints in round three of the WFNL. Picture supplied by Stephen Walker.

Two-top five matches headline round four of the WFNL, Minyip Murtoa have the bye after its come-from-behind victory in round three.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.