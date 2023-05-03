Two undefeated sides will clash, whilst Warrack and Nhill will battle for its first win in round four of the WFNL.
Stawell Warriors v Dimboola Roos
Stawell will play its third consecutive home game when they host Dimboola, who are yet to be beaten in 2023.
The Warriors had five individual goal-kickers in its 35-point defeat in round three.
Stawell coach Tom Eckel has continued his strong performances in the midfield, while forward Aiden Graveson featured in the best.
The Roos travel to Central Park after a high-scoring 14-point win over the Horsham Demons.
Dimboola coach Jack Landt kicked four goals and was supported by Michael Graham and Sam Godden, who kicked three and two goals, respectively.
Vice-captain Darcy Dubois has impressed in the opening three rounds; he featured in Dimboola's best alongside Landt and Jonathon Ross.
Horsham Demons v Ararat Rats
The Demons return to City Oval against the Rats, who are yet to lose a game.
In its high-scoring battle with Dimboola, Jordan Motton slotted six goals.
Benjamin Janetzki continued his strong start to 2023, as did Brady Pope.
Ararat had a 73-point win over Warrack in round three.
Rats vice-captain Tom Mills kicked five goals, and Corey Taylor has kicked three goals in each of his three games.
Adam Haslett and Ben Taylor featured in the Ararat's best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Saints
The Giants are on a high after they defeated the reigning premier Burras in round three.
Forward Josh Webster booted five goals for Southern Mallee, whilst Samuel Weddell was outstanding on the wing.
Saints coach Ben Knott looks forward to his young group being tested against one of the competition's benchmarks.
"Our young group will have to be at their best. We have all the confidence, we have done all of the work, and we will give it the best shot," Knott said.
The Saints enter this round four match with three straight wins. Both key forward Jarrod Garth and captain Angus Martin have played important roles to date.
"It is nice to have a big forward to kick to. But he just brings a wealth of experience and knowledge too. He is great for our young group and a great resource for myself," Knott said of Garth.
Concerning Martin, "He's our captain, he's competitive, and he's combative. He really controls the backline for us, and we are really comfortable with the output he is showing, and we are really comfortable when the ball is in his hand," Knott said.
In the reserves, Saints forward Gavin Kelm will look to continue his strong early-season form.
Kelm has 23 goals from three matches, including 10 against Stawell in round three.
Nhill Tigers v Warrack Eagles
At Anzac Park, Warrack welcomes Nhill as both sides will search for its first win.
The Eagles return home after being defeated by Ararat in round three.
Declan Powell booted two goals for Warrack.
Powell was also in the best; Thomas James and Nick Ingram also impressed.
The Tigers return after they had the bye in round three.
They will look to respond after a near 20-goal defeat to Ararat in round two.
Thomas Driscoll kicked two goals for Nhill.
Frazer Driscoll, Darcy Honeyman and Nathan Alexander featured in the Tigers' best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
