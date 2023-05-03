The Stawell Times-News
Warriors to play third straight match at home | WFNL round four

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Jackson Dark has been consistent for the Warriors across its four matches. Picture supplied by Stephen Walker.
Two undefeated sides will clash, whilst Warrack and Nhill will battle for its first win in round four of the WFNL.

