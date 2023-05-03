Must have items for outdoor adventures this winter

What do you need for an outdoor activity in winter? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Whether it's a thrill seeking ski down the mountains, a humble winter hike or low key whale watching, there are plenty of motivators to get outside and adventurous this winter.

But what do you need for an outdoor activity in winter?

Here are our top items you need to ensure you're prepared for an adventure in brisk weather.

Thermal clothes

Winter weather can be brutal. Thermal clothing can make your time outdoors much more comfortable. Be prepared with a beanie or headband, gloves or mittens, thermal underwear and socks. Wearing several layers of light clothing is ideal. Be aware of the signs of hypothermia, especially if you or any of your travel buddies are seniors.

Water and windproof jacket

Protection from the elements is vital to keep your blood flowing and your body functioning well. A water and windproof jacket is a must-have for any outdoor adventure in winter. Look for jackets made from polyester or nylon for the best protection.

Shoes

Correct footwear is crucial if you want to get the most out of an outdoor adventure in Australia. Nothing will slow you down like aching feet!

The best shoes for outdoors will feature:

- Durable materials, including mesh for breathability

- Slip resistant soles

- Cushioning for shock absorption

- Contoured footbed and/or arch support

Bonus points

- Protective cap

- Waterproof materials

Good quality footwear will provide comfort, improve performance and endurance and prevent injuries. Merrell shoes are perfect for outdoor adventures.

Sunscreen and lip balm

You may think that sunscreen isn't needed in winter, but it absolutely is. In many parts of Australia the UV remains at 3 even in winter months, and if you're heading to the snow you're at an even greater risk of sunburn as the white snow is highly reflective of harmful UV rays. To avoid painful sunburn, you need to ensure you apply SPF50+ sunscreen every two hours.

Polarised sunglasses

Winter sun still emits potentially damaging UVA/UVB rays; coupled with highly reflective winter landscapes featuring snow, ice and water unprotected eyes can become distorted or even permanently damaged. Polarised sunglasses protect the wearer from glare and are an essential part of protecting yourself from the sun in Australia.

Water bottle

The lack of heat and sun may mean you aren't feeling as thirsty in the winter months, but drinking water helps to keep your body warm and functioning properly, which helps to maintain energy levels.

If drinking cold water doesn't appeal to you, try packing a light thermos of warm water, or flavour-infused water instead. Aim to have small, frequent sips for the duration of the day.

Hand and body warmers

Cold weather can restrict blood flow to your fingers. While gloves do help, having disposable hand/body warmers (available at your chemist) are a wise addition to any outdoor adventure pack.

Phone and navigation device

It goes without saying that you should always have your phone with you when exploring the outdoors in case of emergencies. Remember though, sometimes phones fail us, and having a backup navigation device is wise. A simple compass is easy to pack, you could even get a key ring compass, and it could get you out of a serious jam if you lose your way.

In summary...