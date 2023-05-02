Incoming Glass-Recycling Program to complement CDS in Northern Grampians

Northern Grampians Shire Council is investigating options for the re-use of recycled glass within the municipality and will soon roll out a new glass disposal program to complement the incoming Victorian Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) that will enable residents to dispose of any glass not accepted through the scheme.
Given the mandate to implement a four-stream waste program in the shire as part of the broader Victorian Government circular economy strategy, Northern Grampians Shire Council is determined to implement an affordable, practical, and environmentally sound program.
Northern Grampians Shire Mayor Councillor Kevin Erwin said the goal was to develop a close-to-source solution to four-stream waste management.
"We have considered the challenges of our geographical location alongside financial implications, investment availability and local infrastructure and, rather than force a costly four-bin system onto residents, the council is working hard to develop financially sustainable programs that suit our community's needs," he said.
"As part of this, we are looking to establish drop-off points for glass, including wine bottles and other glass that, to date, will not be accepted through the CDS program."
Details surrounding the Victorian Government Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) rollout across Northern Grampians Shire remain unclear, with TOMRA Cleanaway only recently announced as the area's network provider.
As network provider, TOMRA Cleanaway will be responsible for managing and maintaining refund collection points and are expected to release key details such as the selection of townships, management, and said collection points closer to the scheme commencement date later this year.
Cr Erwin said an affordable program was needed.
"We must map out an affordable program based on local needs in line with the recycling reform mandate to separate waste into four streams and ensure that residents have somewhere to take any waste that is no longer accepted as part of the familiar red and yellow bin system," he said.
"Our glass recycling program will assist the community to prepare for when non- scheme glass items are no longer able to be placed in the yellow-lidded recycling bins.
The council plans to provide glass drop-off points for items not included within the CDS program, with permanent locations for non-scheme glass located at all transfer stations within the shire.
