Incoming Glass-Recycling Program to complement CDS in Northern Grampians

May 2 2023 - 5:00pm
File picture.
Northern Grampians Shire Council is investigating options for the re-use of recycled glass within the municipality and will soon roll out a new glass disposal program to complement the incoming Victorian Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) that will enable residents to dispose of any glass not accepted through the scheme.

