Free depression and anxiety information night coming to Stawell

A free information night to help residents with depression and anxiety will be held on May 16 in Stawell.
This program is designed by Dr. Neil Nedley who is a physician practising mainly in the field of Gastroenterology, Mental Health and Lifestyle Medicine.
His book; Depression, the way out, is the basis for the eight part DVD and workbook series named the Nedley Depression Recovery program.
The free information night is being held in the Diamond Room at the Grampians Community Health, Stawell on Tuesday May 16 at 6 pm.
