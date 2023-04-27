Power saving bonus to help ease cost of living

The fourth round of the Power Saving Bonus will put $250 directly into the pockets of Victorian to help ease the cost of living.
The latest round of the program has seen 40 per cent of applicants find a better energy deal - with thousands of Victorians choosing to switch and save by changing their energy deal through the Victorian Energy Compare website.
The Victorian Energy Compare website is an independent comparison website, making it easy for Victorians to find a cheaper offer and keeping big energy retailers in check.
In addition to Victorians comparing their energy online, more than 17,000 households have received the $250 Power Saving Bonus through a community outreach partner, with 73 per cent of these applicants receiving additional energy affordability advice.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the best way to lower energy bills was to look for a better offer.
"That's why we're encouraging Victorians to take advantage of another round of the Power Saving Bonus to make sure they are on the best deal ahead of winter," he said.
Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D'Ambrosio said the government was helping Victorians take more control over their energy bills and to help to bring down the cost of power.
Applications for the payment can be made through the Victorian Energy Compare website, where customers can quickly and easily find the best energy offers in their areas.
The Energy Assistance Program - a free service providing energy consumers experiencing hardship with one-on-one assistance - has helped more than 500 applicants to navigate the energy market, apply for eligible grants and concessions, find and switch to better offers and address billing errors.
For those without internet access, over-the-phone and in-person support is available through several Community Outreach Partners, including Brotherhood of St Laurence, Ethnic Community Council Victoria, Good Shepherd, State Trustees and hundreds of Neighbourhood Houses across Victoria.
Victorians can also save on their household energy bills through the $1.3 billion Solar Homes Program. Households that accessed both solar panel and hot water rebates saved up to $1500 on their annual energy bill.
To access the $250 Power Saving Bonus, visit compare.energy.vic.gov.au or call 1800 000 832.
To speak to an Energy Assistance Program advocate, call 1800 161 215.
