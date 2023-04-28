The Stawell Times-News
Didn't vote in the State election? Opportunity to explain coming soon

April 28 2023 - 10:00am
Thousands of Victorians who didn't vote in 2022 will be sent please explain letters. Picture shutterstock.
Close to 300,000 Victorians who appear to have failed to vote in the November 2022 State election will have an opportunity to explain why they didn't vote when they receive an 'Apparent failure to vote notice' in the coming days.

