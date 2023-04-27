LARP and RPG time
Geek out
Calling all fantasy lovers 15-year-old and above to come and join in the adventure game group open day at the Stawell Neighbourhood House on Saturday, April 29, from 2.30pm. Come dressed up and play rome role-playing games and board games.
Revved up
Fundraiser
Westmere Motorsport is hosting its Grampians Grand Tour on Saturday, April 29. All money raised goes to One Red Tree Resources. Contact westmeremotorsportinc@outlook.com for more information.
Village Market
Pomonal
The Sunday market return to Pomonal this Sunday, April 30, from 9am to 1pm at the Pomonal Hall, on Ararat-Halls Gap Road, Pomonal.
Steve-O
The Bucket List Tour
Every idea on Steve-O's Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart. On Sunday, April 30 at the Ararat Town Hall from 7-8.30pm.
Bill Jackson
Music
Melbourne singer/songwriter Bill Jackson is Ararat Live's next musical guest on Wednesday, May 3. Doors open at 7pm with Jackson and his guests Kerryn Tolhurst and Greg Field.
AFL speaker
Stawell
Former Richmond player Shaun Griggs will be in Stawell on May 13. Hosted by the Swifts Football Netball Club, Shaun will be wearing the teal, black and white for the Swifts in 2023 for the sportsperson night at the Stawell Town Hall Entertainment Centre. Tickets $30 and can be bought via Trybooking. The event begins at 7pm.
Race meet
Stawell
The Stawell Racing Club is having a race meeting on Tuesday, May 16, with free entry.
Get your jig on
Stawell
The Stawell Harness Racing is hosting Old Melbourne road for a night of music, fun and dancing. The two course meal and show is on Friday, May 26, from 7.30pm. For more information, visit stawellharnessracing.com.au.
Grape Escape
30th Anniversary
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls. visit grampiansgrapeescape.com.au.
