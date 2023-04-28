How George Hamilton Lamb was re-elected while a POW

On June 12, 1943, the incumbent member for Lowan Hamilton Lamb was re-elected, unopposed in that year's Victorian state election.
But unlike his fellow MPs, Mr Lamb was thousands of miles away, a prisoner of war and would become the only sitting MP to be killed in action during World War II.
George Hamilton Lamb was born in January 1, 1900, to teachers William Edward Lamb and Sarah Victoria Lamb.
In 1914, a few months before the outbreak of the Great War, Mr Lamb's father secured work as the editor of The Stawell Times.
Growing up in Australia during the First World War was a formative time for the country, as the ANZAC legend was being forged day by day, but it was also for Mr Lamb himself.
He was a cadet at the Stawell and Ararat Commonwealth Senior Cadets (Area 73c), and Times encouraged enlistment and published war stories and state and federal politics.
It is hard to imagine the profound effect growing up during World War I had on the young Lamb. The values that led him to enlist to fight in WWII came into being.
Lamb grew up in a Conservative environment, his father a staunch supporter of the Nationalist Party, but Lamb's politics were increasingly complicated.
Although he was a member of the Country Party, he did not always toe the party line and even opposed party leader Premier Albert Dunstan in what became known as the 'Hocking Dispute'.
He was described in September 1944 as 'one of the most radical and progressive men in the house' and, in his experience as a teacher, he sought sweeping reforms of the Education Department.
On June 19, 1940, Hamilton Lamb enlisted in the Second Australian Imperial Force; on February 20 1941, Marie passed away after a long illness, leaving Lamb's children in the care of his twin sister, Florence.
Later that year, his battalion sailed for the Middle East, destined to fight the forces of Vichy France in Syria.
After Japan entered the war in December 1941, Australian Prime Minister John Curtin ordered Australia's soldiers overseas home.
Lamb was on board the SS Orcades with his battalion as it made the return journey, but the soldiers were ordered to defend the Indonesian island of Java, which was being threatened by Japanese forces.
The Orcades turned around and docked in Batavia, present-day Jakarta and on February 28 1942, the Japanese arrived on Java. By March 8, Lamb was a prisoner of war.
Like many POWs, Lamb was sent to work on the infamous Burma Railway in Thailand, connecting Bangkok with Rangoon in Burma, now Myanmar.
Workers on the railway, whether they were civilian labourers or POWs, were made to suffer horrific conditions, suffering from malaria and dysentery and fighting against thick jungles and malnutrition.
This is where Hamilton Lamb was during the 1943 state election, one of just 10 sitting MPs who served during the war.
A few months later, on September 12, 1943, Lamb's twin sister Florence received a letter stating her brother was in "excellent health", but he passed away from dysentery on December 7, 1943.
