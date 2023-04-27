Swifts will host the Rupanyup Panthers at Stawell's North Park for the HDFNL's third round on Saturday, April 29.
The Baggies will be out to show they can be a finals team in 2023 after a 30-point loss to Laharum in the second round.
The Panthers, however, continue to show they are now a team that cannot be taken lightly anymore.
Despite finishing with the 2022 wooden spoon, Rupanyup are currently sitting on eight points from its two games, having picked up wins against both Natimuk United and Noradjuha-Quantong.
It is still a relative unknown how the contingent of former Horsham Demons players now wearing the Panthers kit will fare against the competitions big hitters in 2023, but, this game is a must-win for either team as they continue to build their campaign this year.
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints are set to host the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars at Edenhope Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 29 for the third round of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
Having picked up strong wins in the opening two rounds of the season, the Saints currently sit on top of the HDFNL ladder, ahead of a pack of five unbeaten team on points percentage (260).
The Cougars are yet to pick up a win this season, they lost to Swifts in round one and Pimpinio a week later.
The Cougars captain Lauren Brown has been the team's highlight so far this season, being named best player in both games
But, the defending premiers, the Saints, will likely prove too tough a task for KLU.
Pimpinio vs. Laharum
Both A grade teams taking to the court at the Pimpinio sporting complex this weekend have had strong seasons so far.
The 2022 runners-up, Laharum, secured a nine-point win over the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers to start the season, followed by a 30-point win over Swifts a week later.
Pimpinio have had a similarly successful season, with the youthful attacking player Tahlia Thompson proving a strong addition to the Tigers game.
This will be the toughest test of Pimpinio's season so far, having beaten Taylors Lake and KLU in the first two rounds.
The last time these clubs met, the Demons ran away with the game, picking up a 96-29 win.
Kalkee vs. Taylors Lake
Kalkee are set to host Taylors Lake on Saturday, April 29, at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
The Kees are coming into this round three fixture off the back of a 44-point drubbing of Harrow-Balmoral in round one, and a seven-point win over Jeparit-Rainbow a week later.
While, Taylors Lake is yet to pick up a win in its first season back in the HDFNL's A grade netball ranks.
Kalkee are a competition heavy weight this year and will likely find no issue picking up another four points against the rebuilding Lakers.
Natimuk vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
The Natimuk Road derby is set to hit the Natimuk showgrounds on Saturday, April 29 when the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers meet the Natimuk United Rams.
Noradjuha-Quantong will look to get its 2023 season back on track after losing both games in the opening two rounds.
The side finished the 2022 season in fourth and will see this match as critical to start building its tally.
Natimuk United have has a season of split fortunes so far, the team lost its season opener against the Panthers while a week later they picked up the win over the struggling Southern Roos outfit.
With competition still looking tight at the top of the HDFNL ladder, both teams will want to win this fixture to give them some breathing room later in the season.
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
Harrow-Balmoral is spending it 2023 A grade netball season in a rebuilding phase, while the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm have shown an ability to stick around with the league's top teams.
The Southern Roos will host the Storm at Balmoral Recreation Reserve in round three of the HDFNL but will likely face another struggle to claim the points.
The Southern Roos started their season against the 2022 minor premiers and were beaten 62-18.
Jeparit Rainbow fared significantly better when they hosted the Kees in round two, losing, but only by a margin of seven.
Neither team has picked up a win yet but Jeparit-Rainbow have kept its games close, and points percentage high (79.07), this game may be critical to the Storm starting to build its points tally.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
