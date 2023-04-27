The Stawell Times-News
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Stawell's Swifts next to challenge big movers, Rupanyup | HDFNL round three

John Hall
By John Hall
April 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Orr calls for the ball as the Swifts take on Laharum at Cameron Oval in round two. Picture by Trish Ralph.
Molly Orr calls for the ball as the Swifts take on Laharum at Cameron Oval in round two. Picture by Trish Ralph.

Swifts will host the Rupanyup Panthers at Stawell's North Park for the HDFNL's third round on Saturday, April 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.