The Stawell Times-News
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Swifts host Rupanyup Panthers; undefeated Roos, Storm clash | HDFNL round three

John Hall
By John Hall
April 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swifts' Noah Stirling snaps the ball for a goal against Laharum on Saturday, April 22. Picture by Trish Rolph
Swifts' Noah Stirling snaps the ball for a goal against Laharum on Saturday, April 22. Picture by Trish Rolph

Hot off the back of a 106-point win over Laharum, the Swifts host the Rupanyup Panthers at North Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.