Hot off the back of a 106-point win over Laharum, the Swifts host the Rupanyup Panthers at North Park.
This match-up will be the most crucial test for the Baggies as the players look to set the team's crosshairs on finals football in 2023.
A first-round draw against the Natimuk United Rams shocked Panthers supporters, but the defending premiers returned to form in the second to collect a 33-point win over the Bombers.
The last time Rupanyup and the Swifts met, the Panthers came out with a 78-point win.
Harrow-Balmoral vs Jeparit-Rainbow
The two in-form clubs as set to clash in round three, with each boasting a win over 2022 grand finalists Kalkee.
Harrow-Balmoral will host Jeparit-Rainbow at Balmoral Reserve on Saturday, April 29.
The Southern Roos have looked peerless on the field, with a percentage of 335.44.
Senior players Nick Pekin, Simon, Michael and Anthony Close and coach Jai Thompson have played critical roles in establishing the side as front-runners.
This battle may carry more weight than anticipated come September.
Kalkee vs Taylors Lake
Kalkee has suffered two consecutive blowout losses to start the year and will be looking to turn its season around.
In round three, the Kees host the 2022 wooden spooners, Taylors Lake, at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
After a competitive second-round performance against Edenhope-Apsley, the Lakers take to the road, showing off-season improvements.
Although, without James Magner, the Lakers will be hoping to show the HDFNL that its round two game was not a one-player performance, despite the former AFL player being the only Laker to kick multiple goals.
The last time these teams met, it made for a score the Lakers would likely want to forget, 23.20(158) - 1.0(6) in favour of the Kees.
However, both teams look to be different in 2023 and will be eager to notch up its first win of the season.
Edenhope-Apsley vs Kaniva-Leeor United
The Saints are set to host the Cougars at Edenhope Football Ground.
Edenhope-Apsley took time to get going against Taylors Lake in round two.
Should they suffer another problematic start, the accurate goal-kicking Kaniva Leeor United displayed against Pimpinio could set too great a task for the Saints.
Kaniva-Leeor United sit third in the HDFNL ladder as one of three undefeated teams.
The Saints came out on top with a 74-point win when the sides met in 2022.
Natimuk vs Noradjuha-Quantong
The Natimuk Road derby is on in round three, as the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers make the 10km trip down to the Natimuk Showgrounds.
In the 2022 derby, the Bombers picked up the four points with a hard-fought 7.18(60)-8.6(54) win.
Despite taking the defending premiers to a 49-49 draw in its season opener, the Rams remain winless in 2023; Noradjuha-Quantong lost to the Panthers in round two.
Pimpinio vs Laharum
The Pimpinio Tigers will host the Laharum Demons at Pimpinio Sporting Complex for the last of the club's three 'crunch matches'.
The Tigers hoped to secure strong results in the opening three rounds of the HDFNL season to set them up for the middle of the year when they face tougher opposition.
So far, they have had split results, beating Taylors Lake in round one but losing to Kaniva-Leeor United a week later by less than a goal.
Laharum looks to be the team that has struggled the most through the HDFNL's opening rounds, with a percentage of just 14.45.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
