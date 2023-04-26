The top five will continue to be shaped in round three of the WFNL.
Stawell will look for its first win of the season when they host the Horsham Saints. Ararat will look to continue its strong start to the season against Warrack,
Minyip Murtoa will host Southern Mallee in an early top-five matchup.
Coming off a ten-goal win in round two, Dimboola play the Horsham Demons.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Saints
Stawell will continue to look for scoring solutions when they host the Horsham Saints in round three.
The Warriors have been scoreless in three quarters over its three matches in 2023.
Mitch Thorp kicked five of the Warriors' six goals in its round two defeat by Minyip Murtoa.
The key forward was joined by defender Paul Summers and coach Tom Eckel in Stawell's best.
The Horsham Saints are coming off a big win over local rival Horsham Demons in its annual Anzac clash.
Key forward Jarrod Garth kicked four goals in the 31-point victory.
Defender Angus Martin was crucial in defence, and Patrick Knott joined him atop the best.
Ararat Eagles v Warrack Eagles
Ararat has had two strong wins to start the 2023 season and will face a Warrack side looking to avenge a 10-goal defeat to Dimboola in round two.
Jacob Bates and Tom Williamson kicked four goals in the Rats' 119-point win over Nhill in round two, Corey Taylor also chipped in with three goals.
Brody Griffin, Tom Mills and Cody Lindsay featured in Ararat's best.
A six-goal final quarter was not the finish the Eagles were looking for when they celebrated Anzac Park's centenary on April 22.
The Eagles succeeded at stoppages in round two and will have to repeat this to combat a strong Rats midfield.
Max Inkster, Matthew Johns and Jake O'Donnell all kicked two goals for the Eagles.
O'Donnell, Dane Stewart and Inkster featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Southern Mallee Giants
Minyip Murtoa will host the Southern Mallee Giants at Murtoa Recreation Reserve in Kieran Delahunty's first visit as an opposition player.
The Burras ground Stawell's offensive to a standstill in a scoreless second half for the Warriors.
Will Cameron and Nicholas Carlis kicked two goals each.
Tanner Smith, Lachlan Jones and Corey Morgan featured in the Burras best.
After a bye in round two, the Giants will be refreshed for an early season test against the reigning premiers.
Southern Mallee had a big 86-point win over Stawell in round one.
Angus McSweyn kicked five goals, and he joined former coach Luke Mahoney and recruit Billy Lloyd in the Giants' best.
Giants coach and former Burra Kieran Delahunty is looking forward to the challenge that the reigning premier will present.
"Minyip Murtoa have been the powerhouse for the last five years. It is going to be a good test for our guys," Delahunty said.
The new-look Southern Mallee side have gelled well early in the season, but will have to contend with Minyip Murtoa's quality.
"There is obviously going to be a few different matchups that could cause headaches so it will be a good test," Delahunty said.
"They still have quality players. Tanner Smith is coming off a best on ground on the wing."
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Demons
In round three's final fixture, Horsham travel to Dimboola to take on the Roos.
Jack Landt's side will be buoyed after a 10-goal win over Warrack in round two.
The Eagles' defence had no answers for Michael Graham and Sam Godden, who kicked 12 goals between them.
Ben Miller, Matthew Rosier, Billy Hayes, and Jackson Oneill joined them in the Roos' best.
The Demons will look to respond to its 31-point loss to the Horsham Saints in round two.
Horsham captain Cullen Williams booted three goals for his side.
Young gun Brady Pope and Benjamin Janetzki featured in the Demons' best.
